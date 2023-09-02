Veteran Tamil actor and comedian RS Shivaji passes away at 66

Shivaji was a part of many popular and critically acclaimed films including ‘Apoorva Sagodharangal’, ‘Anbe Sivam’, ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Kolamavu Kokila’, and ‘Gargi’.

Flix Obituary

Veteran Tamil actor RS Shivaji passed away in Chennai on Saturday, September 2. He was 66 years old. A post on his Facebook page confirms that Shivaji passed away suddenly, following a cardiac arrest.

“My appa RS Shivaji had a cardiac arrest and has passed away suddenly. Appa’s body is at Narayani Apartments, Kamaraj Salai, RA Puram, Chennai 28. Thank you, everyone, for all your support at this hour (sic),” the post, the author of which is unconfirmed, said.

Shivaji was part of many popular and critically acclaimed films including Sathya, Apoorva Sagodharangal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Anbe Sivam, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Soorarai Pottru, Kolamavu Kokila, and Gargi. He won praise for his performance as the father of the title character in Gargi, played by Sai Pallavi, for whom she wages a lone fight until the fight becomes about justice. He also played dad to Nayanthara in her critically acclaimed film Kolamaavu Kokila.

The actor, known for his comic performances, had often worked with superstar Kamal Haasan and his production house Raaj Kamal Films. He played the constable forever in awe of his senior officer (played by Janakaraj) in Apoorva Sagodharangal. His line ‘God, you have gone to another level’, adoring the senior, is often quoted by Tamil film lovers. People condoling his death on social media also remembered his 'two two two' line from Anbe Sivam and the comedy in My Dear Marthandan.

He was last seen in Yogi Babu’s film Lucky Man, which released in theatres on September 1.

Apart from acting, Shivaji also worked as an assistant director and sound designer in many films. He was also the brother of actor and director Santhana Bharathi, who made films like Gunaa and Mahanadhi.