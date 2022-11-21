Veteran screenwriter Aaroor Dass passes away in Chennai

Aaroor has written the screenplay and dialogues for several films starring popular actors MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan.

Flix Death

Veteran screenwriter Aaroor Dass passed away on Sunday, November 20, in Chennai. He was 91 years old. In his career spanning over six decades, Aaroor had worked in over 1000 films. Aaroor Dass has predominantly penned dialogues and screenplay for Tamil films. He wrote the dialogues for late Kollywood star Sivaji Ganesan’s popular Tamil film Pasamalar.

Born as Yesudas in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur, the screenwriter decided to use Aaroor Dass as his stage name, and added the last part of his hometown to his name. Aaroor has worked with popular actors like MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his last respects to Aaroor Das on Monday. Earlier in June this year, Stalin had handed over the Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award to the veteran screenwriter at his residence in T Nagar. The CM's office had also condoled Aaroor's death in a statement.

Aaroor was interested in writing from a young age. He became part of a drama troupe at the age of 16. He made his debut in the film industry as a dubbing assistant. He also made his directorial debut with the 1967 Tamil film Penn Endral Penn. Aaroor has penned the dialogues for Tamil dubbed versions of several films starring actors like Dr Rajasekhar, Mohanlal, Vijayashanthi, and Venkatesh Daggubati, among others. He has also worked with well-known directors of yesteryear such as A Bhimsingh, AC Tirulokchandar, MA Thirumugam and others.