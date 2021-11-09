Veteran Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada passes away at 84

Sarada reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode.

Flix Mollywood

Veteran Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada passed away at Keralaâ€™s Kozhikode Government Medical College on Tuesday, November 9. She was 84. Sarada had reportedly been ailing for a while, and was admitted to the hospital on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She passed away on Tuesday morning. Kerala's Minister for Films and Culture, Saji Cherian, condoled Saradaâ€™s death. He said that she was a very strong actor who is going to be missed. Her last rites will be held at her home town of Velliparamba in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Sarada, who was a well-known face in Malayalam cinema, began her acting career on the stage. She made her debut in Malayalam films in 1979 with the film Angakkuri. In her career spanning close to four decades, she acted in around 90 films, often playing the role of a mother and side characters. She had also worked in a few Malayalam television serials.

Sarada appeared in many of director IV Sasiâ€™s films in the 1980s, including Anubandham and Nalkavala among others. She also appeared in films like Sadayam, Ammakilikkoodu, Nandanam, Kutty Srank and others. She received acclaim for her performance in the 1996 film Sallapam, in which she played the mother of Manoj K Jayanâ€™s character.

Sarada is survived by her four children, Umada, Sajeev, Rajitha and Sreejith.

Several Malayalam film personalities condoled her passing. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to mourn her death.

Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/aR4DyQLP5e â€” Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) November 9, 2021

Another senior Malayalam actor, KPAC Lalitha was recently hospitalised due to liver ailments, and is reportedly recovered after being treated in the ICU. She was reportedly admitted to the hospital around 10 days ago in Thrissur, and was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi on November 7. Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Secretary Edavela Babu said that her condition has improved after treatment, and a decision on whether she needs a liver transplant will be taken based on her age and health condition.

(With IANS inputs)