Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha hospitalised, in ICU with liver ailments

The National Award-winning actor is reportedly highly diabetic, and doctors will take further decisions once her health improves.

news KPAC Lalitha

Popular Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Kochi. According to reports, she was admitted at the hospital 10 days ago and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU. She was first hospitalised in Thrissur and was later shifted to Kochi on Sunday.

The actor has been admitted at the Aster Medcity in Kochi for treatment for liver ailments. "She is highly diabetic and has health issues related to that. But now she is being treated for liver ailments. She was shifted to Aster from a hospital in Thrissur yesterday. Her condition is better today. She is in the Intensive Care Unit, but will be shifted to a normal room if her condition stabilises,” Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Secretary Edavela Babu told TNM. According to Kerala Kaumudi, the actor was unconscious earlier, but has made some recovery. A decision on whether she must undergo a liver transplant will have to be taken after taking her age and health condition into consideration, Babu said.

Lalitha has had a prolific career in Malayalam cinema, and has won several awards for her work. She has worked in the industry for more than 5 decades. She is the chairperson of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. She has won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress, in 1991 and 2001, and has won four Kerala State Film awards as well, in 1975, 1978, 1990 and 1991. She was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2009 Filmfare South Awards.