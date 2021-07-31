Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao to debut as actor with ‘Pelli SandaD’

The 79-year-old director has helmed over 100 films, most of which have become industry hits.

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao is all set to make his debut as an actor at the age of 79 in Tollywood with upcoming movie, Pelli SandaD. The movie is being directed by Gowri Ronanki and will be supervised by Raghavendra Rao himself. The ace director has helmed over 100 films, most of which have become industry hits. Pelli SandaD has actor Srikanth's son Roshan Srikanth and Sree Leela playing the lead roles.

Raghavendra Rao is known for introducing several actors to the film industry, including Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Sreedevi, Taapsee Pannu, Tabuu among others, who have gone on to become top stars. Now with this latest love story, the director himself is being introduced as an actor. The movie is being touted as a sequel to the previous Pelli Sandadi movie released in 1996, which had Srikanth, Ravali and Deepti Bhatnagar among others.

The first look video of the movie was released by director S S Rajamouli, where Raghavendra Rao is seen playing the character, Vashishta. Unveiling the first look, Rajamouli tweeted, “After directing over 100 films, our Mounamuni comes in front of the camera.. Here's the first look of @Ragavendraraoba garu as an actor, with #PelliSandaD. “

దర్శకేంద్రుడు @Ragavendraraoba midas touch తో వెండి తెర పైన ఎవరైనా స్టార్స్ అవుతారు. ఆయనే వెండి తెర మీద కనిపిస్తే, ఆ వెండితెర మురిసిపోదా! Waiting to watch the magic on screen! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 30, 2021

Thank you @ssrajamouli @KChiruTweets @PawanKalyan, my dearest friends, directors and actors in the film industry for the best wishes.



Hope Vashishta will entertain everyone … See you at theatres. #PelliSandaD https://t.co/KIoc9USOT8 — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) July 30, 2021

In the video, Raghavendra Rao can be seen in a stylish look playing basketball in the opening scene and scoring a goal in the character of Vashishta. The video also offers a glimpse of veteran actor Rajendra Prasad sharing the screen with Raghavendra Rao for a scene.

The movie is jointly produced by Arka Media works and RK Film Associates. The music for the movie is being composed by veteran music director, M M Keeravani, who is also on board for the upcoming multilingual and multi-starrer movie, RRR. Earlier, two songs from PelliSandaD were released, which have garnered a plethora of views on Youtube.

