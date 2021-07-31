Actor Suhasini shares behind-the-scenes photos from 'Ponniyin Selvan' sets

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the upcoming Tamil period drama features an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and others.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Suhasini shared some interesting images from the sets of her husband and filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan on Friday, July 30. One of the images features a close-up shot of Mani Ratnam where he is seen passing instructions to the crew. The other shots feature the camerapersons dressed in a blue suit from head to toe, with blue face coverings as well. In the caption, Suhasini noted that the attire is for camouflage.

Bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan’s star cast also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala will also be seen in supporting roles.

Recently, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared images where she is seen along with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Varalaxmi is likely to have met the trio on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan, since her father, actor Sarathkumar, will also be seen in an important role in the movie. Noting that she met three of the warmest and most humble people, Varalaxmi wrote, “Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar (sic).”

Images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with young actor Raaghavan Murugan recently went viral on social media. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular Tamil historical novel of the same name, which was published in 1955.