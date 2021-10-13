Veteran actor Srikanth, Jayalalithaa’s first co-star, dies

Actor Rajinikanth and CM Stalin were among the many who offered their condolences.

news

Veteran south Indian actor Srikanth, who starred opposite former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in her first film, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, in Chennai. He was 82. Srikanth had acted in several Tamil films in a career spanning decades. Initially, he was often cast as the hero in films, but in later years, switched over to playing the bad guy in many notable movies.

Following the news of the actor’s death, condolences poured in from all quarters. With many politicians and people from the film industry taking to social media to pay their respects.

Actor Rajinikanth tweeted, “The demise of my dead friend Srikanth makes me very sad. May his soul rest in peace”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin too offered his condolences. In his message, CM Stalin wrote that the veteran actor had done roles in several memorable films including Bairavi and Thangapathakkam.

The Chief Minister also added that Srikanth had resided in the same locality as him and that he had had the opportunity to meet him personally on multiple occasions.

Srikanth starred in the 1965 film Vennira Aadai directed by CV Sridhar. In this, he played the hero and his co-star was none other than former AIADMK supremo and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Vennira Aadai was her debut film. Before films, Srikanth was active in the theatre space in Madras and had been part of several Tamil stage plays. He also worked in the US Consulate in Chennai at one point.

His contemporaries include legends such as Sivaji Ganesan, Jeyasankar, Muthuraman, etc with whom he had acted in several films. Some of his more popular films from back in the day are Nootruku Nooru, Ethir Neechal, Bama Vijayam, Praptham, etc.

In the following era which saw the rise of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Srikanth went on to share the screen with both legends. He played the antagonist in Rajinikanth’s 1978 film Bairavi.