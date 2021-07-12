Venkatesh’s ‘Narappa’ to release on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Srikanth Addala, ‘Narappa’ is the remake of the Tamil movie ‘Asuran’, which starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier.

Flix Tollywood

After a long wait, it has been announced that the Venkatesh and Priyamani starrer Narappa will release on OTT. The movie will premiere on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video, according to a tweet by Suresh Productions, the film’s production house. The movie was slated for a theatrical release on May 14, but with the increase in coronavirus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had postponed it.

Announcing the OTT release date, Suresh Productions’ social media handle said, “Humble farmer. Loving father. Devoted husband. How far will he go to protect his family? Meet #NarappaOnPrime, July 20 on Amazon Prime Video.”

Narappa is helmed by director Srikanth Addala, who is known for his family entertainers. The film is the remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie Asuran starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead. According to sources, Venkatesh will be seen playing Narappa, a role with different shades, while National award-winning actor Priyamani will play Sundaramma, Narappa’s wife in the film. The rest of the cast includes Karthik Ratnam, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and others in significant roles.

Recently, the Narappa team released their first lyrical song on YouTube kickstarting the promotions for the movie. Sung by Aditya Iyengar and Nutana Mohan, the song ‘Chalaaki Chinnammi’ has gained a decent response from viewers. Mani Sharma is the music director for the movie. The Telugu version is jointly produced by Suresh Babu and Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Coming to other projects, Venkatesh is also working on the romantic comedy entertainer F3, the sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Meanwhile, several other films, including the Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story, Rana Dagaubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam, have also postponed their releases in the wake of the second COVID-19 wave.

