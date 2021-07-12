Ravi Tejaâ€™s upcoming Tollywood film titled â€˜Ramarao On Dutyâ€™

The movie will be Ravi Teja's 68th film and began shooting on July 1, 2021.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Ravi Tejaâ€™s upcoming film will be called Ramarao On Duty, makers of the movie revealed in an official announcement on social media on Monday. The movie will be Ravi Tejaâ€™s 68th film and will be directed by a debutant director, Sarath Mandava. It is being bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuriâ€™s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT teamworks. The movie began shooting on July 1, 2021. The makers had also released a couple of posters earlier, hinting at the concept of the movie, without revealing the look of Ravi Teja.

In the recently released first look poster, Ravi Teja looks stylish in a half-sleeve shirt and formal pants and sporting sunglasses. The poster suggests that Ravi Teja is going to play the role of Ramarao, who would be seen as an honest and aggressive government officer, as it features a swearing-in letter by Ramarao in the foreground and a government vehicle allotted to him in the background. The movie is being touted as a unique thriller that is inspired by true events in real life. According to the sources, the film is in the initial stages of production and the shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad. The team is filming important scenes involving Ravi Teja and Divyansha Koushik, who plays one of the lead actors.

It was further revealed that Ramarao On Duty would also be featuring prominent actors in its cast, including Nasser, senior Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Ramakrishna, Surekha Vani and others. The music for the movie is being composed by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan is handling the camera and Praveen KL is the editor.

Ravi Teja was last seen in a Telugu movie Krack which was released for Sankranti 2021 and managed to become the first movie during the pandemic to become a hit, when theatres were reopened for a while. Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up for another film, Khiladi.

Read: Akhil Akkineni begins shooting for Surender Reddyâ€™s â€˜Agentâ€™