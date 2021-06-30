Venkatesh’s 'Narappa' gets U/A certification

'Narappa' is the Telugu remake of Dhanush and Manju Warrier's 'Asuran'.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Venkatesh’s Narappa has been certified as U/A, the makers announced on June 29 via social media. Narappa is the Telugu remake of Dhanush and Manju Warrier's Asuran in Tamil, which became a huge hit and also won critical acclaim. The film was directed by Vetri Maaran.

Narappa is helmed by director Srikanth Addala and is being jointly bankrolled by Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations. As announced by the makers, the CBFC members reportedly appreciated them for making the film and gave it a U/A. Sharing the news, the social media team behind Suresh Productions tweeted, “Narappa is censored with U/A. See you soon!!”

Narappa has Priyamani playing the female lead. The National Award-winning actor is known for doing versatile roles and is now playing Sundaramma, who is the wife of Narappa in this film. Other prominent actors such as Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and C/O Kancharapalem fame Karthik Ratnam will also be seen in important roles.

The makers are yet to promote the film in a big way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have, however, announced that they will be giving updates on social media soon. Meanwhile, the first glimpse and posters released so far have generated a lot of buzz about the film. The teaser, which was released on the occasion of Venkatesh's birthday, got a tremendous response.

Narappa was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14. But due to the second wave of the COVID-19, the release was postponed. The team has announced that they will reveal a new date for the theatrical release.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, several movies including Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam and others have also been postponed.

Watch: Director Harish hints at bringing back Pawan Kalyan’s vintage look for ‘PSPK28’