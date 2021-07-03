Venkatesh and Varun Tej back on the sets of ‘F3’

‘F3’ is a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy ‘F2: Fun and Frustration’.

Flix Tollywood

Daggubati Venkatesh and Konidela Varun Tej are back on sets of F3, as the shooting has resumed after a three-month break due to the second wave of the COVID-19 infections. F3 is a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy F2: Fun and Frustration. Sharing the pictures from the set, Varun Tej tweeted, “Back to work with this lovely team!” In the pictures that were shared, Varun Tej, Venkatesh, director Anil Ravi Pudi, producer Dil Raj and others were present. The film is being bankrolled by the Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The movie is going to continue with the same actors as in the first instalment – Venkatesh and Tamannaah Bhatia as one lead pair and Varun Tej and Mehreen as another lead pair. In the sequel, actor and comedian Sunil is also going to make an appearance.

Though the shooting was started in the month of December in 2020, due to the pandemic, the schedule has been happening on and off per restrictions and relaxations. But with the recent lockdown due to the second wave, it was halted for about three months.

While the first instalment of the film revolves around the adventures of married life, the makers have announced that the second part would revolve around the problems that arise when the lead characters desire to earn more money. On the occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday on December 13, the team had released a concept poster in this regard.

Apart from F3, Venkatesh and Varun Tej are also working on their respective individual projects, too. Venkatesh is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie, Narappa, which is a remake of Tamil movie, Asuran, which starred Dhanush and Manju Warier in the lead roles. The movie has recently finished its Censor Board formalities and has secured an U/A rating. Meanwhile, Varun Tej is also shooting for Ghani, a film that revolves around boxing.

