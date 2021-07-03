Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula meet in Hyderabad for upcoming film

Flix Tollywood

Kollywood actor Dhanush and Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula met in Hyderabad on July 2 to discuss their upcoming film which was recently announced by the makers. The film is going to be a multilingual project, and is being bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, which is a production unit of Asian Group of Cinemas. According to the sources, producers of the film, Narayandas Narang, Sunil Narang, Bharat Narang, and P Ram Mohan, were also present at the film discussion meeting.

It was announced that the movie would be shot and released simultaneously in three languages: Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Makers announce that the film is going to tick all boxes of a universally appealing story and the highly-talented actor-director duo has set high expectations for the project. The film is said to rope in top-notch technicians; however, no names have been announced so far, as the production company is still in talks with them. The film is expected to go on floors some time this year, and other details of the project are yet to be revealed.

Actor Dhanush is currently on the sets of D43 film with Malavika Mohan, who was last seen in Master as the woman actor in the leading role. The shooting for this crime thriller is being done in Hyderabad and the makers have earlier announced that this is the final schedule for the movie. The movie is being helmed by Karthick Naren, who shot to fame with his directorial debut Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

Dhanush was last seen in the Jagame Thandhiram, which was released on Netflix. Meanwhile Sekhar Kammulaâ€™s upcoming film, Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

