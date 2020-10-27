VCK members lathi-charged by police for protest against actor-BJP leader Khushboo

According to reports, the protest was unexpected and took place near Kelambakkam, where actor and BJP leader Khushboo was detained on Tuesday morning.

The Tamil Nadu police, on Tuesday, lathi-charged members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who attempted to protest in front of a private location where actor and BJP leader Khushboo was detained. VCK members were forced to disperse by the police. Khushboo had been detained near Muttukadu while she and other BJP members were on their way to Chidambaram on Tuesday morning to protest against VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, for making certain remarks against Manusmriti, an ancient book of laws that is considered a code of conduct for Hindu society.

According to reports, the protest by VCK was unexpected and took place near Kelambakkam. VCK members came to know of the place where Khushboo was being detained and arrived at the spot to conduct a demonstration.

Khushboo was to lead the BJP women's wing protest in Chidambaram. She was accompanied by former Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and several others. Following the detention, Tamil Nadu BJP leaders questioned the police action.

VCK MP Ravikumar, meanwhile, questioned if the BJP leaders who were conducting protests on Tuesday would openly read the ninth chapter's slokams (paragraphs) of the Manusmriti.

The BJP claimed that MP Thirumalavalavan made disparaging comments against women in a webinar organised in September. They had also demanded an apology from Thirumavalavan for his remarks. However, refusing to offer any apology, Thirumavalavan denied that he was denigrating women and emphasised that he was working for their emancipation. He stated that he was merely explaining how the Manusmriti denigrated women.

