Allu Arjun visits sets of cousin Varun Tej’s sports-drama ‘Ghani’, shares pics

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, ‘Ghani’ stars actor Varun Tej in the lead and marks the first production of Allu Bobby, Allu Arjun’s brother.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun visited his cousin, actor Varun Tej, on the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Ghani. Sharing images from the sets of the sports-drama, Allu Arjun heaped praises on Varun for acing the look of a boxer. The shooting is currently ongoing in Hyderabad. He also appreciated his elder brother, Allu Bobby, who is on board as the producer for the project, his first production venture.

Allu Bobby is jointly producing Ghani along with Siddu Modda. Extending his wishes to brother Allu Bobby, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun wrote: “A very prideful moment to see my brother Allu Bobby in a shooting as a producer. So glad his journey has started as a filmmaker officially.” He also encouraged Varun Tej and the entire team behind Ghani. “He’s killing it with his new avatar," Allu Arjun wrote about Varun, and added, “my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love and wishes to both the new producers.”

Conveying wishes to his brother-in-law, producer Siddu Modda, Allu Arjun hoped for Ghani to perform well at the box office. “My elder brother Allu Bobby and my sweetest brother-in-law Sidhu Mudda. Hope both of you kick start your journey with a knockout punch at the box office,” Allu Arjun tweeted on Friday, July 23.

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani’s cast includes Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra, among others, in pivotal roles. S Thaman is on board as the music composer for the film.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with Sukumar directorial Pushpa, co-starring Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut, and actor Rashmika Mandanna.