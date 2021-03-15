‘Valimai’ update to finally come on Ajith’s 50th birthday

The confirmation came from the film’s production house on Monday.

Flix Kollywood

After months of waiting and creating controversies during public events by badgering for updates, Ajith fans can finally rest knowing that Valimai update will come right in time for their star’s birthday on May 1. The confirmation came from the film’s production house on Monday.

Producer Boney Kapoor’s Bay View Projects tweeted, “The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar’s 50th birthday #AK50”.

This update comes a little over a month since Ajith himself issued a statement requesting his fans to be a little more patient. In the official release, Ajith wrote that he has been upset with some of his fans who have been asking for updates on the film at public and political events. Frustrated over not getting any information about the progress of their favourite actor’s film, Ajith’s fans had started asking questions at unexpected public events. Fans had asked for updates during the India and England test match that took place in Chennai’s Chepauk and also during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Chennai last month.

“Cinema is just entertainment for you. But for me it’s my profession. My decisions depend on my work and social welfare. Our respect in this society is decided by our actions,” Ajith said, asking his fans to restrain themselves from making such requests. After a hiatus of six months, the shoot of Valimai resumed last September in a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. In an earlier interview, producer Boney had said that the filming would be completed by February 15. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Rx100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu among others.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, Valimai is directed by Vinoth, who rose to fame after the release of his film Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru, and music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Before Valimai, the team worked together for the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink.