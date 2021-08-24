RX100 actor Karthikeya gets engaged to girlfriend Lohitha

The two of them met in Warangal back in 2010 and have been good friends since then.

Flix Tollywood

RX 100 fame Karthikeya Gummakonda got engaged to his girlfriend Lohitha Reddy. On August 23, Monday, the actor made the announcement on social media by sharing two pictures of the couple, one when they first met in Warangal 10 years ago and the other from their engagement photoshoot. Karthikeya, who did his engineering at the National Institute of Technology in Warangal, seems to have met Lohitha in the institute in 2010. Over the years, the best friends turned partners, he has said.

Sharing the news, Karthikeya tweeted, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life.. From 2010 when i first met #Lohitha in nit waranagal to now and many more such decades."

According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place in an intimate gathering on Sunday, amid family members and close friends. Several actors, including Vishwak Sen, Paayal Rajput, Kamna Jetmalani and others have extended their wishes to Karthikeya and Lohitha on their engagement via social media.

The young actor shot to fame with his second movie RX 100, a revenge love story which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi with Paayal Rajput as the female lead.

Karthikeya was last seen in Chaavu Kaburu Challagaa with Lavanya Tripathi in the lead and under the direction of P Koushik. The comic family entertainer, which was bankrolled by Geeta Arts, got a lukewarm response at the box office.

Karthikeya is now gearing up for his upcoming movie Raja Vikramarkha which is being directed by Sri Saripalli and bankrolled by Rama Reddy.

Karthikeya, who started his career with Prematho Mee Karthik, was later seen in movies such as Guna 369, 90 Ml and Hippi as the male lead. He has also played supporting roles in movies such as the Nani starer Gang Leader.