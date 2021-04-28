Vaccine appointments for 18+ when states, pvt centres schedule sessions: Aarogya Setu

The vaccination drive may be stalled further as many states and hospitals are yet to receive vaccine supplies.

Registrations on the Co-WIN website for the vaccination drive for those above the age of 18 began at 4 pm on Wednesday, April 28. However, the official Twitter handle of Aarogya Setu said that vaccination appointments will be available for those between the ages of 18 and 44 years only when the state governments get vaccine supplies and private vaccine centres also open up vaccination for this age group.

“Vaccination appointments for 18 plus will be possible once the State Governments and Private Vaccination Centers schedule Vaccination sessions. Registration is happening on http://cowin.gov.in.”

However, the vaccination drive may be stalled further as many states and hospitals are yet to receive vaccine supplies. States have placed orders from Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech but they are unlikely to get supply until May last week.

Maharashtra has already stated that the vaccination drive for all cannot be launched in the state because sufficient doses of vaccines are not available. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will receive free vaccines at state-run centres but citizens will have to pay for the jabs at private facilities.

The Union government opened registrations for all those above the age of 18 for vaccination in India from 4 pm on April 28 but within minutes, there were glitches on the website due to a high load, and many citizens took to social media to share that they were unable to register and had to wait for a long time for the One Time Password. Those who could register, shared screenshots of the website saying most centres were not accepting vaccinations for those below 45 years of age.

It is mandatory to register on the Co-WIN website and get an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations, and the government has said that walk-ins will not be allowed.

