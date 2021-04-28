Co-WIN registration for 18+ to begin at 4 pm: Here’s how to sign up

Registration is mandatory to get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus and the government has said that walk-ins will not be allowed.

news COVID-19

Registrations for the 18-44 age group, which becomes eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1, will open on the Co-WIN portal at 4 pm on April 28, the Union government has clarified. While the government had said registrations will open from April 28, many citizens tried to log in at 12 am and register. However, the government has clarified that registrations will open only at 4 pm.

“Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus,” the official handle of the Aarogya Setu application tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Registration is mandatory to get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus and the government has said that walk-ins will not be allowed initially to avoid "chaos" at immunisation centres once the inoculation drive opens up substantially.

Registration for vaccination for all those aged 18-44 years will begin on the Co-WIN platform — http://Co-WIN.gov.in — and on the Aarogya Setu App from 4 pm on April 28. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab will remain the same. It must be remembered that the registrations can happen only on the Co-WIN website and not the app, as the Co-WIN mobile application is only for administrators.

Those aged 45 years and above can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated. From May 1, the present system of private COVID-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose from people will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers.

Here is how to sign up on Co-WIN:

1. Log on to the registration website on your phone or from your computer: https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in. Here, the page will prompt you to enter your mobile number and click on the option, ‘Get OTP’. The website will send you a One Time Password (OTP).

2. The OTP will be sent to you via SMS. Once you receive it, enter the OTP on the website and click the “Verify” button.

3. After this, the website will direct you to the registration page. Here, you need to fill in your personal details, like your ID proof, gender and year of birth. It is important to note that you must carry the ID that you select when you go to take the vaccine. For example, if you enter your driving license details, you need to carry your driving license to the vaccination centre. If you are above 45 years of age, you need to select the relevant comorbidities that you have. You have to carry a medical certificate at the time of vaccination. Once details are entered, click on the “Register” button at the bottom right of the page.

4. The next page asks you for your “Account Details.” Here, you can add up to three others who will be linked to your mobile number. To add people, click on “Add More” button at the bottom right side of the page.

5. Next, your name will get registered on the portal and now you can schedule your appointment. Click on the ‘Calendar’ icon to book your appointment or click on “schedule appointment.”

6. Now, the website will allow you to search for your nearest vaccination centre. From the dropdown menu, you can select your location — fill in your state, district, block and pin code. After filling in the details, click on the “Search” button to find the vaccination centre in the selected location.

7. When you click on the “Search” button, the website will display the list of vaccination centres as per your search criteria. The name of the centre will be displayed on the right side of the page. If you cannot see any centre as per your selection criteria, try to change the pin code or the block you have selected.

8. Once you find a vaccination centre of your choice, click on it and the next available appointment slots will be available. You can see the date and time of the next available appointment.

9. Once you select your appointment, you will be led to a confirmation page with the details of the appointment. TNM also signed up for an appointment, but when we reached out to the hospital, they informed us that they have not received the vaccine shots yet. So, it is recommended that once your appointment has been fixed, call the hospital to confirm your appointment.

10. Once your appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day. For this, log into the “Citizen Registration” module with your registered mobile number and click on “Reschedule.”

11. Once you get vaccinated with the first dose, a follow-up appointment will be automatically scheduled for dose two at the same centre where you received the first dose of vaccination. This appointment will be scheduled for a date 28 days later. In case you have moved to another city, the appointment can be rescheduled for the nearest vaccination centre in that particular city.