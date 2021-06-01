Vaccination for students, employees going abroad from June 1 in Karnataka: Details

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan also said that certificates of vaccination will be issued on the spot.

The vaccination drive for students from Karnataka going to foreign countries for education and those who need to travel for employment to other countries is being launched on June 1, at 3 pm at the Bengaluru City University, announced Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan. This after the National Health Mission revised the list of preferential groups for vaccination under the 18 -44 years category, by adding four more groups, including students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies.

People who want to get vaccinated as part of this drive should produce their valid visas, admission receipts, or any such relevant documents. Ashwath Narayan also said that certificates of vaccination will be issued on the spot. Covishield vaccine will be administered in this vaccination drive and the gap between the two shots will be six weeks. The National Health Mission has also added workers of milk co-operative societies, and cable operators to this list of those who will be vaccinated.

The Commissioner of BBMP and all the district commissioners have been asked to issue the necessary eligibility certificates to students going to foreign countries and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries based on the verification of documents, the Deputy CM said.

In an order dated May 22, the Karnataka government had identified over 20 categories of beneficiaries in the 18-44 group who will be vaccinated on a priority basis, which included caregivers, employees of the oil industry and petrol bunks, medical equipment vendors etc. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) appointed nodal officers to oversee the process in Bengaluru.

The government had simultaneously informed that no slots were available for those in the 18-44 age group presently due to a shortage of vaccines. This clarification came two days after it was reported that the state will be resuming vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group from May 22.