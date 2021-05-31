Students and employees migrating abroad to receive priority for vaccine in Karnataka

The state government has announced that employees of milk unions and cable operators will also be vaccinated on a priority basis.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka government revised the list of beneficiaries for the COVID-19 vaccine among the 18-44 age group. The state announced that students waiting to go to universities abroad will be vaccinated on a priority basis alongside workers from different sectors. Those migrating abroad for employment will also receive vaccination, the government said in its order dated May 27. The government also noted that employees of the Karnataka Milk Federation and attached unions, cable operators employed by telecom and internet service providers will also receive priority for the COVID-19 vaccine. The state government has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief and other district heads to issue eligibility certificates after verifying the documents of those students and citizens who will be migrating abroad and also notify the state government.

In an order dated May 22, the Karnataka government had identified over 20 categories of beneficiaries in the 18-44 group who will be vaccinated on a priority basis which included caregivers, employees of the oil industry and petrol bunks, medical equipment vendors etc. Nodal officers were appointed by the BBMP in Bengaluru to oversee the process. Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan had announced to the media that the government will be focusing on vaccinating those above 45 years of age. He also stated that the government will focus on beneficiaries living in slums, working at construction sites regardless of their age.

The government had simultaneously informed that no slots were available for those in the 18-44 age group presently due to a shortage of vaccines. This clarification came two days after it was reported that the state will be resuming vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group from May 22. Meanwhile, apartments in Bengaluru are tying up with hospitals in the city to set up community-level vaccination camps to inoculate residents as well as their domestic staff. Concurrently, the BBMP is taking assistance from NGOs to vaccinate persons with disabilities and their immediate caregivers.

Read:

BBMP teams up with alliance of disability NGOs to vaccinate people with disabilities

Bengaluru apartments body ties up with hospitals to vaccinate residents, staff