V Irai Anbu appointed Tamil Naduâ€™s new Chief Secretary

Irai Anbu has replaced Rajeev Ranjan, who has been transferred.

V Irai Anbu, IAS has been appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary on Friday. Irai Anbu, who was earlier Additional Chief Secretary/Director of Anna Institute of Management and Director General of Training, has replaced Rajeev Ranjan as Chief Secretary.

In the order dated May 7, Rajeev Ranjan has been transferred and posted as Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. He will replace S Shivashanmugaraja, IAS. Rajeev Ranjan was also Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms (Incharge). Rajeev Ranjan, a 1984 batch IAS officer, was appointed as Chief Secretary in January this year, replacing K Shanmugam, who retired from the post.

Irai Anbu, aged 57, was born in Salem. He is brother of V Thiruppugazh, IAS, of the Gujarat cadre (1991 batch). In 2017, Thiruppugazh was appointed as Adviser (policy and planning) in the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The reshuffle comes on the day that DMK leader MK Stalin was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day, another government order issued notified of the creation of temporary posting of Principal Secretary/Secretary 1 to Chief Minister and Secretary to Chief Minister in the Super Time Scale of IAS, both for a period of one year.

Consequently, T Udhayachandran, IAS, who was Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Archaeology was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary/Secretary 1 to Chief Minister. Dr P Umanath, IAS, who was Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, and MS Shanmugam, IAS who was Commissioner of Museums were transferred and posted as Secretary 1 to Chief Minister.

Anu George, IAS, who was Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce was transferred and posted as Secretary IV to Chief Minister. The newly formed government has also appointed IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to head the special division that was announced as an exclusive department to address peopleâ€™s grievances, within 100 days.