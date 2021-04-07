V Anaimuthu, Periyarist and crusader for BC reservation, passes away in Puducherry

Anaimuthu was 96 years old.

news Obituary

V Anaimuthu, an aide of EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and founder of Marxist Periyarist Communist Party, died due to age-related illness at a private hospital in Puducherry on Tuesday. He was 96 years old and was survived by four sons and two daughters. Anaimuthu was also a crusader for reservation for Backward Classes.

Anaimuthu tested positive for the novel coronavirus in December but recovered from the illness after receiving treatment from Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar, Chennai. However, he was admitted again due to age-related illness to a private hospital, where he succumbed on Tuesday.

Anaimuthu, who was born on June 21, 1925 at Murukkangudi village near Perambalur, was an admirer of Periyar from his early age and later started to work along with EVR until his death in 1973. He also started magazine 'Kural Malar' in 1950s in order to spread the ideologies of Periyar and was carrying out the publication 'Sindanaiyalan' till recently.

Anaimuthu worked along with the Dravidar Kazhagam till 1975. However, he then issued a statement saying that Dravida Kazhagam's senior leader Veeramani was misleading the party. Following this, he was expelled from the party.

Anaimuthu later launched Periyar Sama Urimai Kazhagam in 1976 and renamed the party to Marxist Periyarist Communist Party in 1988. He also published Periyarâ€™s works in 20 volumes and untiringly worked towards the reservation for BCs.

Anaimuthu fought for establishing a committee to look into BC reservation. In 1979, he met the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai in New Delhi and insisted on the implementation of the recommendations of Kaka Kalelkar Commission (First BC Commission). However, Morarji Desai formed the Mandal Commission since the Kalelkar Commission report was submitted back in 1955.

On Tuesday, DMK President MK Stalin, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, PMK founder Ramadoss and several other leaders expressed their condolences over his demise.

His family members also conveyed Anaimuthu's wish to donate his body to a hospital for research. In line with his wishes, they have decided to hand over the body to Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai.