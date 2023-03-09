Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: DCGI issues alert against supplier Marion Biotech

The Drug Controller General of India issued the alert after several samples of the cough syrup that caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year were adulterated.

news Health

Five days after the Union government recommended that the licence of drug manufacturer Marion Biotech be cancelled, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued an alert to all the states and Union Territories, confirming that the drug samples from Marion Biotech were adulterated. The issue came to light after the Uzbekistan government, in December 2022, alleged that 18 children died in the country after consuming a cough syrup produced by Indian pharmaceutical firm, Marion Biotech.

According to reports, drug controller general of India Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, in the alert, has stated that of the 33 samples taken for inspection, 24 were said to be not of standard quality and 22 were found to be adulterated. “This is with reference to investigations conducted at Marion Biotech… In connection with the deaths of children in Samarkand, Uzbekistan,” stated the alert sent to licensing authorities of all states and UTs on Tuesday.

The alert had also said that Maya Chemtech, a Delhi-based company, was supplying propylene glycol, which was used in the medicine, and said that directions should be issued to manufacturers telling them not to use propylene glycol supplied by Maya Chemtech.

The Uzbekistan Health Ministry had flagged the cough syrup Dok-1 Max syrup, manufactured by Marion Biotech, after 18 children died after consuming it. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in January 2023, issued an alert saying that an analysis of the two cough syrups, including Dok-1 Max by the quality control laboratories of Uzbekistan's Health Ministry found unacceptable amounts of two contaminants — diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol. Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans and could be fatal if consumed.

"Both of these products may have marketing authorizations in other countries in the region. They may also have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions," the global health body said.

Read: Uzbekistan says 18 children dead after consuming cough syrup made in India