Uzbekistan says 18 children dead after consuming cough syrup made in India

The press statement from the Uzbekistan Health Ministry identifies two factors behind the tragedy â€” excess doses of the medicine in children who did not require the drug, and contamination of ethylene glycol.

The Uzbekistan government, on Thursday, December 29, alleged that 18 children have died in the country following the consumption of a cough syrup produced by Indian pharmaceutical firm, Marion Biotech. "To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the Uzbekistan Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Union Health Ministry sources did not respond to queries on the incident. However, they maintained that a file was placed before Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya, who also heads the Department of Pharmaceuticals as the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers. Noida-based Marion Biotech also did not respond to IANS' phone calls seeking a comment.

The press statement from the Uzbekistan Health Ministry identifies two factors behind the tragedy â€” excess doses of the medicine children who did not require the drug, and contamination of ethylene glycol (EG), which was one of the two toxic chemicals found in the Gambian case. "All children were given the drug without a doctor's prescription. Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Doc-1 Max syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or the recommendation of pharmacy sellers. This was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients," the Uzbek Ministry said.

"Preliminary laboratory studies have shown that this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contains ethylene glycol. This substance is toxic, and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95% concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health, such as vomiting, fainting, convulsions, cardiovascular problems and acute kidney failure," Uzbekistan authorities said.

The World Health Organisation in October flagged the presence of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol (DG) as toxic contaminants in four cough syrup samples (made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, Haryana) that are reportedly linked to the deaths of 70 children in The Gambia. But this was not the first time EG and DEG were found in cough syrups made in India, as there have been many similar cases in the past with fatal consequences.