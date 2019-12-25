Upset over younger brother’s suicide, Chennai techie takes own life

Crime

According to reports, the younger brother was employed at an IT firm and had recently lost his job.

Two brothers, both engineering graduates, died due to suicide on Monday in Chennai. The deceased were identified as A Irudhayaraj, a B Tech graduate and A Arokya Akash, a BE graduate, both of whom were residing at Kasimedu in Chennai.

On Monday afternoon, Arokya Akash, the younger brother, had sent a message to his friend, informing him of his decision to end his life. The police, according to reports, state that the friend had immediately alerted Irudhayaraj upon reading the message. By the time the two could reach, however, Arokya Akash had died. He was declared dead on arrival at Government Stanley Hospital.

While his body was sent for post mortem, Irudhayaraj headed home to end his life as well. The Times of India reports that Irudhayaraj had told his brother’s friend that he was going home to inform his parents of his brother’s death.

When his mother returned home after visiting a relative, she was shocked to find her son dead. She was later informed by neighbours that her younger son too had died earlier that day.

The Kasimedu police have registered a case of suicide. According to a preliminary inquiry, Arokya Akash, who was employed at an IT firm, had recently lost his job and has led the police to suspect that this may have been a reason behind his decision. The police also believe that the older brother died due to suicide after he was unable to overcome the grief of his brother’s death.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai : 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)