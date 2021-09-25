UPSC exams: 2 from Coimbatore make city proud, one emerges TN topper

VS Narayana Sarma with 33rd All India Rank emerged the state topper, while D Ranjith who secured 750th rank was the topper among persons with disabilities.

Two Coimbatore residents made the city proud, clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination 2020, with the results announced on Friday, September 24. Twenty-five-year-old VS Narayana Sarma who secured 33rd All India Rank (AIR) cleared the exam in his third attempt and was the Tamil Nadu topper, while 27-year-old D Ranjith, who has a hearing and speech impairment, cleared the exam in his first attempt and secured 750th rank.

Sarma, a resident of Kanuvai of Coimbatore district, had finished electronic and communication engineering from Amrita University. As per a The Hindu report, Sarma says preparing for the exams after having failed twice previously was the most challenging part. Sarma opted for a public administration paper as an optional subject in his third UPSC attempt, added The Hindu report.

Meanwhile, D Ranjith, also from Coimbatore was able to clear the UPSC exam in his first attempt with the help of his mother and his dedication. Ranjith secured 750 rank and opted Tamil literature as an optional paper.

According to a Times of India report, Ranjithâ€™s mother Amrithavalli who had done B.Ed in special education trained her son and taught him lip reading. This helped him learn faster.

Ranjith who wrote his UPSC exam in Tamil secured top position among other persons with disability who appeared for the exam in the state, added TOI report.

Besides this, 26-year-old Shanmuga Vali of Tenkasi district cleared the UPSC exam in her third attempt and secured 108th AIR. Shanmuga Vali had completed her engineering from Anna University, Guindy.

Priyanga Rangasamy who finished her engineering from Valliammai Engineering College secured 181 AIR. Priyanga, a resident of Guduvanchery, also took Tamil literature as an optional subject. Priyanga quit her job to prepare for UPSC exams.