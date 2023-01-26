‘Uphold constitutional values to ensure just society’: Kerala CM on Republic Day 2023

“Freedom of expression, faith, religious beliefs and worship should be ensured to all citizens without any fail," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in a message to the public.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on the eve of the country's 74th Republic Day, stressed the need to protect the values upheld by the Constitution for India to continue as a sovereign, secular and democratic republic. In a message to the public, he said the Constitution determines and defines the essence of India, the world's largest democratic nation, with equal emphasis on its cultural diversities.

Freedom of expression, faith, religious beliefs and worship should be ensured to all citizens without any fail, he said, adding that our country should be showcased as a model place of democracy by ensuring the dignity of individuals and the unity of the nation. "The values, upheld by the Constitution, need to be protected in order to retain India as a sovereign, egalitarian, secular and democratic republic and to ensure social, economic and political justice," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also urged everyone to go forward by upholding secularism and democracy to realise these goals.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister tweeted that we should uphold our Constitutional values to ensure a fair and just society. “On this #RepublicDay, let's take a moment to reflect on the importance of preserving our secular, democratic and constitutional ideals. Only by upholding these values can we ensure a fair and just society for all. Let's recommit ourselves to building a stronger, united India,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu led the 74th Republic Day and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event held in Delhi.

