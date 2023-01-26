Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Keeravani, Sudha Murthy among 106 awardees

The list includes 19 women awardees and seven persons who are awarded posthumously.

news Republic Day 2023

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, â€˜RRRâ€™ music composer MM Keeravaani, Former External Affairs Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government SM Krishna, actor Raveena Tandon, and singers Suman Kalyanpur and Vani Jairam are among 106 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2023, announced on the eve of Republic Day. Noted architect Balkrishna Doshi, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis â€” who returned from the US to serve in the 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and four others have been awarded posthumously.

According to an official statement, 106 Padma Awards have been announced this year, including six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards. The list includes 19 women awardees and seven persons who are awarded posthumously. No one has been named for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. "India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," he said.

Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory. #PeoplesPadma https://t.co/M6p4FWGhFU January 25, 2023

US-based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award. Noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Kannada novelist SL Bhyrappa and author Sudha Murthy were among nine people awarded Padma Bhushan, the statement said.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Ravi Tandon, and Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were among 91 Padma Shri awardees.

Music director MM Keeravaani, whose composition for Telugu blockbuster RRR was nominated for an Oscar, famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, and renowned singer from Tamil Nadu Vani Jairam were also selected for Padma Shri. Organic farmer from Himachal Pradesh Nekram Sharma, and scholar of Jharkhand's Ho language Janum Singh Soy were also selected for the Padma Shri.

Eighty-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana B Ramakrishna Reddy, Toto language preserver from West Bengal Dhaniram Toto, folk dancer from Karnatakaâ€™s Kodagu Rani Machaiah were also selected for Padma Shri, the statement said.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually around March or April every year. For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities â€” art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.