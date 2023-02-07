Upendra-Kichcha Sudeepâ€™s Kabzaa to release on Puneethâ€™s birth anniversary

The much-awaited Kannada movie Kabzaa, which is a pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran, will be released on the silver screen on March 17. The release day also marks the birth anniversary of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which has two of Kannada cinemaâ€™s biggest stars in the lead. The movie's title song, which was released recently, garnered much praise online. Kabzaa is a pan-India film that is set to release in five languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The teaser hints that Kabzaa is a gangster period drama set in the 1940s, by presenting Upendra and Kicha Sudeep in rugged looks.

Kabzaa is directed by director and writer R Chandru, who has delivered a number of hits in his career. His directorial debut, Taj Mahal, earned him the moniker of â€˜Taj Mahalâ€™ Chandru, after it became a hit in Kannada. Meanwhile, Kabzaa will be released in Telugu by Ruchira Entertainments and N Cinemas, which is owned by Tollywood actor Nithiin. The actor recently announced the news on his social media handles.

