Puneeth Rajkumar and his lasting legacy in Kannada cinema

In a shock to fans and the film industry alike, Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, who is fondly known as ‘Appu’ and ‘Power star’ by fans, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on October 29 last year.

On October 29 last year, fans rushed to Bengaluru’s Kanteerava studios to pay their final respects to late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, who was fondly known as Appu or Power star. A group of inconsolable fans were even spotted singing the line ‘Kanadanthe Mayavadanu’ (vanished from sight), from a famous song sung by Puneeth Rajkumar in the 1982 film Chalisuva Modagalu. Many witnessed a similar sight on October 21 this year at ‘Puneetha Parva’, a grand pre-release event held for the star’s last film Gandhada Gudi, where his legion of emotional fans, sang lines from some of the late actor’s most popular songs.

A year later, fans were once again thronging his memorial at Kanteerava studios. Media reports suggested that fans carried his favourite food items to pay their respects to the late actor. Puneeth’s family members too were expected to visit the memorial later in the day. Complementary meals were being provided to everyone who visited the memorial on Saturday. Fan associations were reportedly planning to conduct blood donation camps and eye donation pledge camps in different parts of Karnataka on Saturday, October 29.

Be it the fans or the film fraternity, people do not seem to have come out of the devastating loss. During the release of Lucky Man, James as well as Gandhada Gudi – the actor’s films that hit the big screens posthumously – people not only supported his films, but also spoke extensively about how the star was a part of their lives, and expressed what he meant to them.

Statues were erected across the state in Puneeth’s memory. Celebrities spoke fondly about him at award ceremonies and events and members from fan clubs bathed the actor’s cut outs in milk. Trailers of Kannada movies released in the past year included pictures of the actor to pay their respects, and photos of the actor in autos and shops in the state, showed how Puneeth had left Kannada cinema with his lasting legacy.

“Considering how fond everyone is of Puneeth Rajkumar, we thought we'd make a doll as a tribute to him,” said Nagalaxmi, the owner of NH Dolls in Bengaluru, who had added Puneeth’s dolls to this year’s Dasara doll collections. “We had made the dolls during Dasara, but it is still available for people who are interested in buying,” she said. She added that the doll, which had grabbed the attention of many, had become particularly popular among the late star’s fan associations.

Power star #DrPuneethRajkumar's Massive cutout been placed at Bengaluru's Nartaki Theatre ahead of #GandhadhaGudi's massive Release!!



Arrival of the King @PuneethRajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar makes entry at doll shops! another addition to this year's dasara habba !

The fan frenzy could also be understood by looking at the reception Gandhada Gudi has had since its theatrical release on October 28. In his review of Gandhada Gudi for TNM, film critic Shuklaji observed how the sight of a film being appreciated by viewers amid much fanfare, in a fully packed cinema hall was unusual for a documentary.

Puneeth will be awarded with the Karnataka Ratna, the state’s highest civilian honour, on November 1. He will be the tenth recipient of the Karnataka Ratna.

