In unusual move, Kerala Assembly passes resolution against CAG's report on KIIFB

The Opposition, however, questioned the move and termed the resolution unconstitutional.

The Kerala assembly on Friday passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the Comptroller and Auditor Generalâ€™s financial audit report with adverse remarks against Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). KIFFB is a financial institution, owned by the government, to mobilise funds for infrastructure development from outside the state revenue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution under Section 118 in the House against the CAG's findings indicting KIIFB, saying that it had targeted the state government. The Assembly passed the resolution by voice vote while the segment highlighted between pages 43 and 45 in the report was dismissed.