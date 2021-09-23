Unknown gangs behead two persons in TNâ€™s Dindigul in one day, manhunt on

Nirmala Devi (59) was attacked while at work in the morning, while Stephen Raj (38) was returning home after work when he was attacked by bike-borne men.

On Wednesday, September 22, the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu witnessed separate incidents where two persons were beheaded by a gang of unknown persons. Stephen Raj (38) was beheaded by a gang near the Anumantharayan Kottai bus stop of Dindigul district. Meanwhile, 59-year-old Nirmala Devi, an accused in a murder case, was attacked and beheaded by another gang while she was at work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme.

While the police are inquiring about the reason for the murder of Stephen, they said that Nirmala was murdered as an act of revenge for the murder of Dalit leader Pasupathi Pandian in 2012 Nirmala Devi is one of the accused in the murder of Pasupathi Pandian, the leader of Devendrakula Vellalar Kootamaippu. According to reports, Nirmala helped the accused who came to murder Pandian find a house to stay in Dindigul in 2012. A gang had barged into Pandian's residence in January 2012, killing him instantly. Five persons were killed as revenge for the killing of the Dalit leader even though a trial in the case was taking place.

According to police, as an act of revenge for her alleged involvement in the crime, a few armed men attacked Nirmala Devi while she was at work, which was allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme on Wednesday morning. She was attacked with matchets, swords, and other lethal weapons at Chettinayakkanpatti of the Dindigul district. The gang then placed the head of the woman in front of Pasupathi Pandianâ€™s residence, said the police.

Inspector-General of Police (South Zone) TS Anbu told media persons that a manhunt is on to nab the culprits. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul) B Vijayakumari and Superintendent of Police (Dindigul) VR Srinivasan are camping at the spot.

Likewise, as the district police were in search of finding the murderer, Stephen Raj was killed on Wednesday evening. Stephen was beheaded by a gang near the Anumantharayan Kottai bus stop of Dindigul district.

According to the police, Stephen was riding his bike to return home after his work on Wednesday evening when a group of bike-borne unknown persons surrounded him and attacked him with lethal weapons. The gang then severed his head and left it at Anumantharayan Kottai. The police are inquiring if there is any connection between both murders.

