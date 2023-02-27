‘United States of Kailasa’ attends UN meet, claims Nithyananda is being persecuted

At the United Nations meeting, a representative of the self-styled godman accused of sexual assault said that Nithyananda, the 'Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism', was being persecuted.

news Controversy

In a mockery of diplomatic proceedings, a representative of the fictional ‘country’ founded by an absconding conman accused of sexual abuse spoke at a United Nations meeting, demanding protection for the ‘Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism’ who, she claimed, is being persecuted. The fictional country in question is the ‘United States of Kailasa’, founded by self-styled godman Nithyananda, who is on the run from authorities in India. Nithyananda, who ran several ashrams in the country, is accused of sexual assault and abuse. In November 2019, he was reported absconding from India by the Gujarat police as they were investigating allegations of child kidnapping at his ashram, and soon after, claimed to have ‘founded’ the nation of Kailasa at an unknown location. It is unclear whether this ‘nation’ is recognised by the United Nations, and if it is, what process was followed to declare Nithyananda the king of an imaginary country.

On February 22, a woman called Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda ‘represented’ the ‘United States of Kailasa’ at the 19th United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESR) meeting. According to a video uploaded on a United Nations website, Vijayapriya is the ‘permanent ambassador from Kailasa’. Speaking at the meeting that discussed sustainable development goals (SDGs), Vijayapriya made a vague link between SDGs and Hinduism, and then went on to claim that the founder of her ‘nation’, Ntihyananda, was being ‘persecuted’ by his birth country — India.

Branding Kailasa as the “first sovereign state of Hinduism”, Vijayapriya said, “Kailasa was established by Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Nithyananda Paramashivam, who is reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its 10,000 traditions of Hinduism, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes.” She added that Nithyanada was the leader of these tribes. Claiming that the ancient Hindu policies and solutions are in alignment with the “time tested Hindu principles” of Kailasa has been very successful with sustainable development.

“The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism and Kailasa have gone through intense persecution and human rights violation for reviving the indigenous traditions and lifestyle of Hinduism. And he was even banned from preaching and exiled from his birth country,” she said, asking the UN and the international diplomats present for measures “at the national and international levels to stop the persecution of Nithyananda and the two million Hindu diaspora population in Kailasa.” She also urged the leaders at the convention to allow the “principles, solutions, and policies of Hinduism” to be heard on international platforms. She further claimed that Kailasa had established embassies and NGOs in 150 countries.

Nithyananda has been accused of rape and a Karnataka sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in 2010. Based on a complaint filed by his former driver Lenin, Nithyananda was arrested and later released on bail. However, in 2020, the bail was cancelled when Lenin filed a petition pointing out that Nithyananda had fled the country. There have been charges of torture and child abuse at the godman’s Gujarat ashram as well.

One of the UK’s conservative leaders received criticism for inviting one of Nithyananda’s supporters Nithya Atmadayananda to a Diwali party at the British Parliament in October 2022. Nithya was invited to the party by Conservative MP Bob Blackman and member of the House of Lords Rami Ranger. At an event organised by the Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB) in the House of Lords, a brochure was given out to the attendees which had a full-page advertisement promoting Nithyananda’s organisation Kailasa UK.

Meanwhile, international law enforcement agency Interpol denied issuing a Blue Corner notice (a notice issued to collect more details about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime) to Nithyananda. This is in contradiction to the claim that the Gujarat police stated that such a notice has been issued to collect more details about him. When TNM reached out to Kamariya who is currently DySP of Gujarat State Monitoring Cell, he claimed that a Blue Corner notice was issued but was retracted for the issuance of a Red Corner notice (issued against fugitives wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence) against Nithyananda.

