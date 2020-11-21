Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Chennai, to hold talks with AIADMK

The Home Minister will inaugurate a slew of government projects and will kickstart the talks for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

news Politics

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached Chennai to inaugurate a slew of projects and to meet party members ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021. The Union Minister was given a grand welcome by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Ministers at the Chennai Domestic Airport. Ten BJP leaders including state president L Murugan, CT Ravi, Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan and H Raja were provided permission to welcome the leader.

Amit Shah walked a few meters by getting down from his convoy at GST Road and waved at the people waiting to greet him outside the airport. The AIADMK and BJP cadre on both sides of the road welcomed him with slogans and by waving BJP party flags. The Union Home Minister will participate in government and political events throughout the day. Amit Shah is expected to stay in Chennai on Saturday and will likely leave back to Delhi on Sunday at 10.15 am from the Chennai Airport. The arrangements are made for his stay at Hotel Leela Palace for his two-day visit.

The Tamil Nadu government also arranged for cultural shows on his way from Chennai airport via Guindy, Kathipara, Raj Bhavan, Madhya Kailash, Adyar and Sathya Studio to Leela Palace. The traffic was diverted to facilitate the travel of the Union Minister. At 4.15 pm, Amit Shah will leave from Hotel Leela Palace to reach Kalaivanar Arangam, where he is expected to inaugurate a slew of government projects including Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-3.

The Union Minister after the inauguration ceremony will return to the Leela Palace at 6.05 pm. Following this, BJP senior state unit leaders and AIADMK leaders are expected to hold talks. The discussions are likely to be about Assembly polls 2021. The AIADMK is currently in alliance with the BJP in the state but recently the two parties were seen sparring with each other. The AIADMK government also revoked permission for the Vetrivel Yatra called by the BJP.

The Union Home Minister will halt at the hotel for the night and will fly back from Chennai at 10.15 pm.