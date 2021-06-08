Union govt approves Bengaluru Metro’s Two-Phase Airport line project

The two-phase project is expected to be completed in five years since the date of sanction.

news Transport

The Union Government on June 7 gave approval for Bengaluru Metro Rail Project’s Phase 2A and 2B. The phases—Central Silk Board to KR Puram (Phase 2A) and KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B)—is a 58.19 km stretch connecting the city to the airport via the Hebbal junction. The Rs 14,000 crore project is expected to be completed by June 2025 according to the deadline given by the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Metropolitan Planning Committee. The committee on May 10 set a timeline to complete phases 2A and 2B of the metro rail project following which the deadline was given. The Union government order states that the project shall be completed within five years from the date of sanction.

The ensuing developments came after Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the project on April 20. The line was first proposed in 2017 and in January 2021 the plan was sent to the Public Investment Board (PIB) for clearance by the Ministry of Urban Affairs.

Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda also tweeted about the same. He tweeted, “The project involves integration with other urban transport systems in an efficient and effective manner and will streamline the city’s urban transportation system.”

The Sanction Order of #Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A & 28 has been issued today.



The project involves integration with other urban transport systems in an efficient and effective manner and will streamline the city’s urban transportation system.#BangaloreMetro pic.twitter.com/QWfkm2jiT4 — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) June 7, 2021

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited in their statement on May 10 said that the two-phase project will cover 30 stations and is an important project for the city. They had mentioned that it will ensure reliable and safer public transport for the large population of locals and flyers. The BMRCL said that they have completed a major part of land acquisition and utility relocation. They mentioned that they are ready to commence the project and shall finish within five years.

The BMRCL had received a loan of $ 500 million for the project in December 2020, even before it was approved by the Union Government.