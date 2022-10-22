Chennai: Unfinished stormwater drains causing injuries and accidents, residents complain

While the Greater Chennai Corporation has said that all stormwater drains will be fixed before the northeast monsoon, residents remain sceptical as there are still several drains still under-construction.

news Storm water drainage project

Just last week, on October 14, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya had said that residents of the city need not fear inundation as the north eastern monsoon approaches. She referred to the corporation’s project of upgrading 200 km of stormwater drain (SWD) networks across Chennai, of which she claimed 97% was completed. But residents are sceptical, as the construction work has left several roads in a dug-up condition, which poses a serious threat to safety. Coupled with the rains that the city has been receiving in the recent past, the dangerous open trenches have caused several accidents and injuries.

At the 4th main road of Raja Annamalai Puram (RA Puram), the 10-foot trench that was dug for the SWD work was filled with leaked water from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) pipelines, as well as rainwater. The trench has left residents in the area stranded, as no planks or structures were provided for vehicles to drive across. “The metro water leakage is one of the factors slowing the SWD work down. It’s been more than a month, but there is no sign of work completion before the monsoon. Two weeks ago, a man from a nearby apartment fell into the trench. Yesterday, a car was stuck in the mud around it. We had to push it out,” said Valli, who stays in the area. She added that walking on the road is very dangerous as well, as it is very slippery. It especially poses a risk to the senior citizens there, she said.

The story is similar across neighbourhoods, even in the posh Poes Garden. MG Dawood Miakhan, who is the General Secretary of the Quaide Milleth Educational and Social Trust, sustained serious injuries after falling into a trench at Kasturi Rangan Road on October 18. He was trying to cross the open space on a narrow plank that was laid across it, when he fell. He sustained injuries to his head and fractured his arm. “My right hand has multiple fractures and I had a head injury. Initial scans showed signs of mild haemorrhage with blood clotting near the brain", he said. He added that in the past, many people have asked for a sturdy bridge-like structure across the open drain until construction is complete.

He also questioned the need for the SWD in Poes Garden, which is also where Chief Minister MK Stalin resides, to be worked on. “Our area usually doesn’t waterlog at all. The incident in 2015 was the only occasion where our street was inundated with rainwater,” he said.

Panneerselvam, who works as a driver in the RA Puram area said, “Usually, this area will be flooded after receiving rain for 20 minutes. Driving in the low-lying areas in this street gets really difficult. So we appreciate and welcome the effort of the Corporation.'' However, he added that the work in RA Puram is progressing very slowly. “Whenever we ask questions about the completion of the work, they (GCC) say it would be done faster if it weren’t for the rains,” he said.



Unfinished stormwater drainage construction near RA Puram (TNM Photo by Nithya Pandian)

The open drains are also a major inconvenience and hazard for those travelling by urban trains. Many passengers who work in Mandaveli and its neighbouring localities are affected by the slow pace of work. “Usually we can reach Kamarajar Street using this stretch within 5 minutes. But, now we have to reroute and it takes us nearly 25 minutes to reach our offices” says Renuka, a private company employee.

Three different types of projects have taken place in the core city under different agencies. The World Bank-funded Tamil Nadu Urban Sustainable Projects have been completed up to 75%. According to MS Prashanth, Deputy Commissioner (Works) of the GCC, this project work will be completed before the monsoon begins. This project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 120 crore and is concentrated around core city areas like Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Adyar, Kodambakkam and Teynampet. Under this project, the dilapidated SWDs are being restored and link drains are being created in 144 places.

Under the Infrastructure and Amenities fund, Rs 27 crore has been allocated for smaller works and these works have been completed upto 60%.

The Singara Chennai 2.0 Phase 1 focuses on SWD works and is being carried out in Seethammal Colony in Teynampet, Vembuliamman Street in Kodambakkam, Rajamannar Road, Bazullah Road, Ashok Nagar and KK Nagar and other areas of the city and 85% of these works have been completed, according to officials. Phase 2 is also expected to be completed before the monsoon. This phase focuses more on street level, isolated pockets where flooding is frequent and the roads are situated in low-lying areas.

TNM reached out to officials of the GCC for a response on the hazardous incomplete stormwater drains, and this article will be updated when a response is received.