Unconventional, controversial but Mahesh Kathi carved his space in a casteist world

Mahesh Kathi hailed from a Dalit family in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh. He came into the film industry after working with different organizations including UNICEF.

news Opinion

Mahesh Kathi, a popular film critic known for his reviews and socio-political commentary, died on Saturday in Chennai following a road accident in Andhra's Nellore. But while the death of even the most problematic and cruel celebrities and politicians brings about the ‘don’t speak ill of the dead’ adage from many on social media, Mahesh Kathi’s death is being celebrated by many in the Telugu states. The nauseating display of delirious joy on social media platforms and messaging groups is down to one reason: caste.

Mahesh Kathi hailed from a Dalit family in Yallamanda village of Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh. He came into the film industry after working with different organizations including UNICEF. In life, he was constantly abused and harassed by caste society for speaking out social inequalities and discrimination. In death, the people who hated him — specifically, some sections of right wingers and self-proclaimed Pawan Kalyan fans — have chosen to continue harassing his memory.

In the past few years, Mahesh had become popular for his searing reviews of Telugu films. In March 2017, he gave a critical review of Pawan Kalyan starrer Katamarayudu — and immediately, he was flooded with hateful messages and threats to his life from Pawan Kalyan’s fans. “#Katamarayudu — baseless story, predictable screenplay. Pawan Kalyan tried his best to save a badly written film with his style. Rest of the actors are reduced to cameos. Villains who can make hero strong act like jokers. Strictly for PK fans and rest can stay away,” Mahesh had said in his Facebook post.

He also courted controversy in 2018 for his remarks on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. In a television debate about a sedition case filed against rationalist Babu Gogineni, Mahesh said, “For me, Ramayana is just another story…I believe Rama is as much a cheater (dagulbhaji) as he is ideal in that story. And I think perhaps Sita would have been better, might have gotten justice if she had stayed with Ravana. What’s wrong with that?” Hindu groups filed police complaints against him after this, and called for his arrest. Soon, the Telangana police banned him from entering Hyderabad under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act, 1980. Police claimed that his statements were hurting sentiments.

But while critical reviews of films usually face backlash from fans of big stars, and any comments on the majoritarian religion in India subject one to trolling and abuse from right wingers, the hatred, harassment, and abuse that Mahesh Kathi has faced over the years is distinctly vile. People don’t hate him for calling out stars and commenting on gods — they hate him for being a Dalit who called out stars and commented on gods.

There have been others who have commented about caste and religion — if not with the same tone, but with the same criticality. But they were never subjected to the kind of name calling and institutionalised abuse that Mahesh faced — and have never been officially banished from a city. From popular Telugu writer Gudipati Venkata Chalam, to Ranganayakkamma, who wrote "Ramayana — a poisonous tree" (Ramayana - Visha Vriksham), and Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) who expressed his views on Rama and Shiva — so many commentators and writers in Telugu have been critical of religion and gods. But it seems the question and criticism was never a problem — but the same coming from an untouchable man has irked many.

Though many who are close to Mahesh, and people who saw his literary or intellectual contributions, say he was subjected to harassment and bullying for his views on issues ranging from social inequalities, caste, Dalit identity to political issues and cinema from the time he started blogging (he used to run blog called Parnashala), very few people know of Mahesh’s academic and professional journey which began at University of Hyderabad (UoH) as a student of Mass Communication with a specialisation in film studies.

He worked at several organisations including UNICEF, before he turned to film criticism and filmmaking. In a sphere dominated by some dominant castes, Mahesh’s presence as a film critic, actor and director itself was an achievement.

“I'm from a community of Dalits who are living their life in struggle, who have faced generations of violence. Boycotts and beheadings are not new, but I will only fight in a just manner however much injustice I may be subjected to. Fighting is my path. Dr BR Ambedkar has taught me that. I will not stop fighting whether I win, lose or lose my life," Kathi had once asserted.

In an academic discussion organised at his alma mater by Dalit Students Union (DSU) on Freedom of Expression, he had said, "I am never going to surrender my right to express my opinion throughout the struggle. We need not shut our mouths. My contentions are on issues and ideologies, and not on persons."

His open support to the YSRCP, too, has drawn flak from supporters of other parties. Though many from the film fraternity have shown their allegiance to different political parties over the ages, they have never been labelled as badly as Mahesh, because they have not spoken about the issues that he has spoken about.

Lack of lower caste journalists in Telugu mainstream media — especially Dalits — has meant that Mahesh Kathi’s assertions did not get the space they needed. Some shows have mocked his personality while some have never asked the questions he deserved to be asked. However, he used each opportunity — even if it was aimed at harassing him — to express his views.

Virtual celebrations over his death show how tall and defiant Mahesh was in the face of majoritarian bigotry, while also exposing how caste and religion are playing a role in driving society in a retrograde direction, throwing away civility.

For many, Mahesh Kathi was a troublemaker who hurt their caste-Hindu sentiments. But it must be said that he will remain as a defiant memory, a man who shook the conscience of casteist Telugu society.

Views expressed are the author's own.