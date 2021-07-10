Film critic Mahesh Kathi, who met with an accident, passes away

Mahesh Kathi gained prominence over the last few years for his sharp reviews on Telugu cinema.

Flix Death

Film critic and actor Mahesh Kathi passed away on Saturday, July 10. The film critic had met with an accident on June 25 while travelling on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway in Kodavalur Mandal in Nellore district. The news was confirmed to TNM by a family friend. According to them, Mahesh passed away at around 4 pm. Further, TNM also confirmed with the Apollo Greams Road hospital in Chennai where Kathi had been admitted to. The family have left for Chennai to collect the mortal remains.

Kathi Mahesh gained prominence over the last few years for his sharp reviews on Telugu cinema. His reviews on movies were known for being controversial and he frequently found himself in online spats with fans of Tollywood actors, especially Pawan Kalyan. He also appeared as a contestant on season one of popular show Bigg Boss Telugu, besides appearing in movies like Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta.

He later became a frequent panelist on television news channels, known often for defending rationalist views. He had also come out in defense of rationalist Babu Gogineni, when the latter was booked for sedition.

In 2018, Mahesh had a confrontation with religious groups over his comments on lord Ram and Sita. The police had accused him of making controversial remarks which could cause social unrest and externed him from Hyderabad, by invoking the Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act,1980. While several people including prominent religious seers had hit out against Mahesh for his comments, many activists had backed him and said that the move to extern him was against free speech.