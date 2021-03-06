Unable to finalise seats with DMK yet, Congress invited to join MNM alliance

Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is ready to welcome Congress into its alliance, said CK Kumaravel, governing council member of MNM. The MNM leader made the announcement on Saturday while the party was simultaneously holding talks with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Janayaga Katchi (IJK) for forming a third front.

Addressing media persons, CK Kumaravel said, “We want Congress to join our alliance. Both of the parties have the same DNA to bring a change in Tamil Nadu. So, if they join our alliance it will be good and if not also we will bring a change in Tamil Nadu.” His statement comes at a time when the Congress and the DMK are at a deadlock over how many seats the national party will be allotted and murmurs that the allies may cut ties with each other.

“If they come then it is good for Congress but still people are already ready to accept us as third front and vote for MNM. So it’s up to Congress to decide if they want to be a part of our alliance or not,” he said.

The MNM was earlier reportedly holding talks with Aam Aadmi Party. However, it is unclear if the talks between the two parties took off. Earlier in the week, AISMK chief Sarath Kumar announced that the alliance with MNM, AISMK and IJK is sealed and Kamal Haasan will be the Chief Ministerial candidate. The talks between the three parties, however, are continuing on Saturday.

The Congress has been holding several rounds of seat-sharing talks with the DMK. The DMK had initially offered Congress 18 seats, a huge climbdown from the 41 seats the national party was allocated in 2016. The Congress, that won eight seats in 2016, has demanded at least 30 seats, however the Dravidian party’s last offer was 20.

On Friday, party members urged TN Congress Committee president KS Alagiri to consider contesting the polls alone after he delivered an emotional speech in the internal committee meeting.