UK national with COVID-19 on Kochi-Dubai flight: 19 offloaded, others allowed to leave

The UK national who tested positive had checked out from his Munnar hotel despite authorities asking him to wait for his test results.

news Coronavirus

A total of 289 passengers were offloaded from an Emirates flight from Kochi to Dubai after a UK national onboard the flight tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (March 15). Later, 19 of them — the tourist, his wife and the group he came with — were offloaded and the rest of the 270 passengers were allowed to go back to the flight. The flight departed for Dubai at 12.47 pm and the passengers onboard the flight have been asked to remain in quarantine at the destination.

Meanwhile, operations at the Cochin International Airport are normal. The tourist and his wife are currently at Kalamassery Medical College and the other 17 from the group have been kept in isolation at a private hotel.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher said that the tourist was under quarantine, his samples were taken and he was asked to not leave his hotel in Munnar. "We got the results yesterday night (March 14). Health officials rushed there. But by then, the entire group had left," the minister said.

Kerala Health Minister added that those who run resorts should ensure that people who are under observation are not allowed to leave. However, it is a major lapse that the hotel and health officials allowed them to leave the hotel.

Devikulam Sub-Collector Prem Krishnan told TNM that the UK national had reached Kochi on March 6. He went around Kochi, went to Athirappally and then came to Munnar on March 10 with symptoms of a fever. On March 10 evening, he went to a hospital and the doctor there had a doubt if it could be coronavirus. The doctor informed the authorities on March 11. On March 11, the tourist was shifted to Kottayam Medical College and his samples were collected for testing. He was then kept in quarantine at a KTDC Hill Resort along with all the guests with him. Tourism and health departments had been in touch with him, telling him to be calm and composed. Health workers had been at the resort till 10 pm on Saturday night and told him to await the results. He had agreed. However, after they left, he checked out without informing. It is when health workers reached the resort on Sunday morning that they found out he had left. They then informed officials at Kochi airport, after which the tourist was off-loaded."

"We have monitored all his movements through CCTV cameras. We will track anyone he came near. The Ernakulam Collector and District administration have worked well," said Kerala Agriculture Minister Sunil Kumar.

The Emirates plane (EK 531) departed to Dubai at 12:47 hrs with 270 passengers on board. The runway was made available for departure for this delayed flight as there was no normal operation from 10 am to 6 pm due to the resurfacing project which will be completed only on March 28.

Meanwhile, the KTDC resort Tea County, where the group was staying, has been closed. The bookings of foreign nationals will also be stopped at Munnar homestays and resorts.

For help in Munnar related to COVID-19, one can contact:

Chithirapuram hospital, Munnar - 9447174383 960567449 1

Devikulam Primary Health Care - 8547789958