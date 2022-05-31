Udhayanidhi tells party units to refrain from passing resolutions to make him minister

Udhayanidhi has asked the DMK functionaries not to create any uncomfortable situation for the party leadership and high command.

On Monday, May 30, DMK's Trichy south district unit adopted a resolution to demand the inclusion of Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni MLA and son of the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, in the state cabinet. This special resolution was adopted at the executive meeting, presided by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Anbil Mahesh is a close friend of Udhayanidhi and an organizer of the DMK Trichy south district unit. In Dindigul, a similar special resolution was passed by I Periyasamy, Minister of Co-operation Department, and R Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Consumer Protection Department, at Kalaignar hall.

Responding to the resolutions adopted by the party functionaries in the various districts, Udhayanidhi released a statement late on Monday evening, asking the DMK functionaries not to create an uncomfortable situation for the party leadership and high command by passing a resolution to induct him into the cabinet because of the love partymen have for him.

In the statement, he also said that he has been working as the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni MLA on resolving problems faced by those in his constituency. "With the guidelines from the party high command and leaders, I travel across the state to do the party work as a youth wing leader. The party and high command know when to make what decisions. So don't create any embarrassment to the leadership of the party," he said in the statement. However, he thanked the Trichy, Dindigul, and Thanjavur DMK units who adopted the resolutions for the faith they had in him.

The executive committee in Trichy meeting took place ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the district. The Chief Minister visited Trichy as a part of a two-day visit to the Delta region. In the meeting, party members also discussed the celebrations they have planned for the birth anniversary of the late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi on June 3.