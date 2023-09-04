Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma remark row is a test for Rahul Gandhi: Assam CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi has to make a decision whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not.

news Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he does not wish to criticise Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, since by making such remarks he has only exposed himself. The Chief Minister said that this is a test for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. “The question is whether Congress will still be in alliance with the DMK. I have seen the statement of Karti Chidambaram as well and also a statement somewhat similar from Mallikarjun Kharge. The question is whether the Congress will expel Karti Chidambaram from the party or not,” the Chief Minister said.

“This is a test for Rahul Gandhi. He has to make a decision whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not. If he does not take any action and does not snap his alliance with the DMK, then people will believe that these people are anti-Hindu and they do not like Sanatan, Hindu religion,” the Chief Minister said.

“I don't want to join the debate about whether Sanatan is good or bad. It was there 5,000 years ago and it will remain in India till the sun and moon are there.”

DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated like dengue and malaria because simply opposing it won’t stop the problem.

“I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” Udhayanidhi said.

He said, "What did Sanatan do to women? It tonsured widows' heads, made them wear white saris, and forced women who had lost their husbands into fire (an old Sati custom). Child marriages also happened.”