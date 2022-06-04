Udhayanidhi Stalin launches public WiFi hotspots on Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary

Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the "Inaivom Inaiyathudan" (Let’s connect with Internet) program for 100+ public wi-fi hotspot networks in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. The event where the scheme was launched took place as a part of the 99th birth anniversary celebration of former Tamil Nadu CM and grandfather of Udhayanidhi Stalin, M Karunanidhi, on June 3, Friday, at May Day Park in Chennai.

Users can log in for 45 minutes to enjoy free internet at the speed of 20 MBPS by providing their phone number and OTP on the ACT free WiFi portal. People from Royapettah, Corporation parks in the constituency, Napier Park, and Ratna Cafe junction will now be able to access this free WiFi service. For this project, around 20 places have been selected and 104 WiFi hotspots were installed. According to the press release, the scheme will extend to the Chennai metro in the future, with 224 WiFi hotspots that will also operated by ACT SmartFiber.

"In the past, we had to wait for two years to get a landline phone connection. But, today nobody uses landline phones. When this constituency's MP was a minister, he introduced a call for one rupee across India," Dayanidhi Maran said, mentioning the scheme he introduced while he was a minister of Communications and Information Technology during the UPA-I government. "Meanwhile, Nokia operated its plant from Chennai and a paradigm shift materialised in the information technology sector. All of this happened because of DMK and its supremo Karunanidhi. Today, on his birthday, the launch of a free internet scheme is appreciated," said Maran, who is also the Chennai Central MP. He asked ACT to give equal credentials to the MLA of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who made turned this plan into reality and also requested the ACT to increase the hours of free internet service.

"I've made a friendly request to the ACT management to provide free internet service to the people of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency after they install free WiFi connection at Anbagam, at the DMK youth wing head office at Teynampet," said Udhayanidhi Stalin. "After the field research, they have set up 104 WiFi hotspots in 20 places in Chepauk constituency. I've told them that this project should be launched on Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary. They've executed this plan within a week. I'm very thankful to every ACT staff who worked on this plan. Please utilise such free internet connections in a way that could shape your future rather than watching cricket matches and movies,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said. He also asked the ACT not to put his name or photo while displaying the features of this scheme, as Dayanidhi Maran requested. “But, make sure every citizen in this city gets free internet access [with WiFi hotspots],” he said.

ACT Vice President Narayanan said that in the 20 places where WiFi hotspots have been set up, users can login for free with their mobile number, and enter the OTP they will receive to get internet access. They can get all the study materials and access the details of Tamil Nadu government schemes. In one hotspot, more than 50 people can access the internet simultaneously. "We have a 24x7 monitoring service. If there is any issue, our staff will rectify it immediately. In the future, we will expand our free internet services,'' he said in the event at May Day Park.

Among the participants, Chennai West District Secretary of GCC Standing Committee, N Chitrarasu, Zonal Chairman of Zone 9 GCC, P Madhan Mohan, and Thiruvallikeni area Secretary, ARPM Kamaraj, were present.

Earlier on the same day, after paying a visit to the Karunanidhi Memorial, Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated Chennai's first flower show at Kalaivanar Hall in Chennai and presented gold rings to the newborns at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Triplicane constituency. He also gave scholarships (monetary funds) to the students in an event arranged by Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan.