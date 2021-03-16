Udhayanidhi Stalin declares Rs 4.89 lakh income, Rs 27 crore assets, and 22 FIRs

This is Udhayanidhiâ€™s first election. His wife, Krithika, has declared assets worth Rs 1.15 crore.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

DMK youth secretary and son of party chief MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday submitted his nomination papers to the election commission. Udhayanidhi who will be contesting from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, declared assets worth Rs 33 crore, an income of Rs 4.89 lakh for 2019-20, and a liability of Rs 1.35 lakh. His wife, Krithika, has assets worth Rs 1.15 crore, and an income of Rs 17.4 lakh for 2019-20.

According to the affidavit, Udhayanidhi has moveable assets worth Rs 21,13,09,650, while his wife Krithika has moveable assets worth Rs 1,15,33,222. His son and daughter meanwhile are listed to have assets worth Rs 23,09,511 and Rs 1,85,997 respectively. As far as immoveable assets are concerned, Udhayanidhi has listed Rs 6,54,39,552 under this section. There are no immovable assets declared for his wife and children. Udhayanidhiâ€™s total assets are worth Rs 26,67,49,202. Together with his family, the total assets are 29,07,77,932.

Udhayanidhi has also listed 22 criminal cases that he has been booked under. He has cases against him in Saidapet, Kallakurichi, Guindy, Nungambakkam, Thirukkuvalai, Nagapattinam and Kuthalam amongst other police stations. All the cases are related to demonstrations held by the DMK and include unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Udhayanidhi started off as an actor and was made managing director of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli. He was later appointed as the secretary of the party's youth wing.

After filing his nomination papers Udhayanidhi told the waiting media at the venue that he was not nervous about the election in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. He further dismissed charges of nepotism in the DMK and claimed he was proud to belong to former Chief Minister Karunanidhiâ€™s lineage.