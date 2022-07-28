Two tourists killed in flash flood at Courtallam falls in TNâ€™s Tenkasi

The deceased have been identified as Kalavathi (55) of Panruti in Cuddalore and Mallika (35) of Perambur in Chennai.

Two women tourists, who were taking a bath in the Main Falls of Courtallam in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening, July 27, died after being stuck in a flash flood. The deceased have been identified as Kalavathi (55) of Panruti in Cuddalore and Mallika (35) of Perambur in Chennai. Both of them had come to visit the tourist location.

According to reports, five tourists were washed away by the sudden water swell in the falls. While three of them were rescued by the fire and rescue services personnel, police and the public, the women could not be saved. Their bodies were later found at a bridge located in the Main falls.

The visuals of the incident show that the water started overflowing suddenly and began crossing the protective line in the falls. If water falls beyond that line, it means there is an overflow and bathing will be restricted. However, the sudden overflow and the crowd made it difficult for them to exit the falls.

District Collector P Akash informed that the visitors were allowed as the waterflow was moderate till then. He added that steps will be taken to ensure that the compensation from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Relief Fund reaches the families at the earliest. The bodies of the women were sent to Tenkasi Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Earlier on July 15, the collector had announced that tourists were allowed to bathe in the Old Courtallam waterfalls throughout the day.

