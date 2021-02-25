Two TN cops sided with DGP Rajesh Das to dissuade sexual harassment complainant

Atleast three IPS officers told TNM that when the survivor was on her way to submit the complaint in Chennai, she was coerced to retract.

news Crime

A day after the Tamil Nadu government formed a committee to act upon a complaint from a female IPS officer alleging sexual harassment by special DGP Rajesh Das, TNM has learnt through sources in the state's IPS fraternity that multiple attempts were made to stop the survivor from filing a formal complaint. Atleast three IPS officers told TNM that when the survivor was on her way to submit the complaint in Chennai, she was warned, coerced and even physically obstructed by two other police officials - one senior to her and the other , a colleague of the same rank.

According to sources from IPS association, an IG level officer and a Superintendent of Police allegedly attempted to protect Rajesh Das from the lawful consequences of the complaint which was filed. IPS officers tell TNM that the vehicle of the complainant was intercepted by another officer. He then allegedly ordered his striking force personnel to remove the keys from the survivor's official car. He proceeded to tell the survivor to not go ahead with filing the complaint. When she refused to listen to him, he allegedly insisted that she talk on the phone to Rajesh Das.

"The female IPS officer refused to do this and said that she would have to complain to higher authorities regarding this forced halt and threat, following which he returned the keys," says a senior IPS official.

The IG meanwhile allegedly called the survivor and attempted to dissuade her against filing a complaint.

"This is a serious issue," says another IPS official. "A senior officer is telling her not to file a complaint and to think about the fact that she is a woman. This is just not acceptable. The survivor will be naming both these officers in her statement before the committee," he adds.

The Home department on Wednesday set up a six-member inquiry committee to probe the allegations put forth by the IPS officer. Additional Chief Secretary (planning and development) Jayashree Raghunandan will be the presiding officer of the committee and Seema Agarwal, (Additional DGP), A Arun (IGP), Shamoondeswari (Deputy IG), VK Ramesh Babu (Chief Administrative officer at DGP office) and Loretta Jhona, who is part of International Justice Mission, have been named as members.

Following the constitution of the committee, Rajesh Das has been put on the 'compulsory waitlist'.