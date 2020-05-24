Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act in separate incidents

TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala were booked by the police in two separate incidents.

Two Telangana MLAs -- one belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and one to its friendly party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), were booked by the police on Saturday in two separate incidents.

In both incidents, the complainants were women from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the cases were registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

While Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy of TRS was booked for allegedly attacking and abusing a Dalit public representative of BJP, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala from the AIMIM was booked for allegedly using abusive language against a BJP leader.

In the first case, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) member Koppu Sukanya alleged that the TRS MLA attacked and abused her in the name of caste when she raised a protocol violation during a foundation stone laying ceremony for a Pharma City road at Nandivanaparti village in Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sukanya was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. She lodged a complaint against the MLA and also against an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Circle Inspector for helping the MLA. On her complaint, the Rachakonda police registered a case against them.

In the second case, AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala, who represents Malakpet constituency in Hyderabad, was booked under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Chaderghat police station on a complaint of Bangaru Shruti, national secretary of the BJP SC Morcha.

Shruti, who is daughter of former BJP national president Bangaru Laxman, alleged that the AIMIM MLA used abusive words and insulted her in the name of her caste when she visited the house of a Dalit girl who was raped earlier this month.

P Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat police station, said she had lodged a complaint on May 9 and after taking the legal opinion, a case was booked against Balala on Saturday.

