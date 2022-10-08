Two succumb to injuries days after AC unit explodes at Chennai Jazz Cinemas

Mechanics Indrakumar and Chinnadurai, along with Saravanan who is still under treatment, were working on the outdoor compressor at the Jazz Cinemas office on September 30, when a gas leak caused the combustion.

news Accident

Two mechanics, who were severely injured after an air conditioner (AC) exploded at the Jazz Cinemas office at Guindy industrial estate, died at the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital in Chennai. Maduravoyal resident Indrakumar (22) died on Tuesday, October 4, while Choolaimedu resident Chinnadurai (50) succumbed to his injuries two days later on Thursday. A third mechanic, Saravanan, is still under treatment. The trio was initially admitted to the Ramachandra Hospital, but was later shifted under intensive medical care to KMC Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. St Thomas Mount Police have registered a case and initiated the probe.

The mechanics, who worked at the Bharat AC Service Centre in Jafferkhanpet, were repairing the AC units at the Jazz Cinemas office on September 30 when the accident took place. While they were working on the outdoor compressor, gas leaked from the cylinder they had carried for the AC filling, causing a combustion. After employees at the Jazz office alerted the 108 ambulance services, they were rushed to the hospital. According to reports, the trio sustained nearly 60% burn injuries.

Earlier this year, on July 31, a 28-year-old man had died after an AC exploded at his house in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. Shyam was sleeping alone on the ground floor of his house when the accident occured. His father Prabhakaran heard a loud explosion around 8pm and rushed downstairs to see smoke fill the house, only to see Shyam’s room on fire. The Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Sembium and Madhavaram rushed to the spot, put out the fire and recovered Shyam’s body. TNM spoke to a Fire department personnel who said, “There was a short circuit in the air conditioner and the television in the room which might have caused the explosion. Shyam had locked the door before sleeping, which might have made it difficult for him to escape.”