Two SDPI functionaries arrested in Coimbatore petrol bomb attack

The accused were identified as Jesuraj and Iliyas and after completion of interrogation, they will be produced before the court for remand, police said.

news Attack

Two Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionaries were arrested on Sunday, September 25 in connection with petrol bomb attack on the premises of BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders in Coimbatore. The arrests were made after prolonged technical investigation, intelligence inputs and going through CCTV footage from Kuniyamuthur area, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan told reporters in the city.

The accused were identified as Jesuraj and Iliyas and after completion of interrogation, they will be produced before the court for remand, he said. Police are closing in two more accused involved in another two cases and will bring them to book soon, he said, adding that there is progress in other cases and also stoning of a government bus.

The police action comes following a series of attacks on the premises of BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders in the last few days in the state. The attacks come in the backdrop of nationwide raids conducted at the offices of Popular Front of India by National Investigation Agency recently. SDPI is the political affiliate of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Coimbatore police on September 24 arrested two men associated with Hindutva right-wing outfits for assaulting a member of the SDPI. Padayappa and Nanda Prakash of the Bharat Sena organisation, along with Vignesh of the Hindu Munnani, had allegedly attacked 42-year-old Jabarullah while he was on his way home on Friday. Both Jabarullah and Vignesh, who were injured in the attack, were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) Hospital, while the other two were arrested.