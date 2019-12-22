Two people who died in Mangaluru police firing booked for rioting

CAA

Two days after this FIR was filed, BS Yediyurappa announced compensation for their families.

After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa assured there will be an inquiry into the police firing that killed two people in the anti-CAA stir in Mangaluru, it has come to light that the two deceased have been booked for rioting.

Abdul Jaleel (49) and Nouseen Yane (23) who succumbed to their injuries on Friday were named as accused number 3 and accused number 8 in the FIR registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act. Though a private hospital in Mangaluru confirmed that both of them were brought dead, and Jaleel according to multiple witnesses was only waiting for his children to come back from tuition, the FIR alleging rioting has been filed by the police.

Two days after the FIR was filed, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, met the families of the victims and directed Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh to announce compensation for them. Speaking to the media, BS Yediyurappa justified the police act of firing at the protesters by saying that the protesters threatened to attack Mangaluru North Bunder police station and use the police weapons stored there.

The FIR no 133 of 2019 in Mangalore North PS was registered under sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 188 (disobedience to order by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to (deter public servant from his duty)., 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.

Abdul and Nouseen were daily-wage labourers in Mangaluru. Abdul worked odd jobs related to fishing in Dhakke, a popular fish market in the city. Nouseen was involved in welding works.

The Mangaluru City Police alleged that the duo were part of violent protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) held on Thursday.

The protest was organised despite the imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in the city.

Abdul Jaleel, is survived by his wife Faiza Fathima (Zara) and two children 14-year old Shifani and 10-year old son Sabil while the other victim Nouseen is survived by his brothers Noufal and Noushad along with his parents.According to the police, the protestors, including members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and several Muslim organisations gathered near the DC office in Mangaluru at 2:30 pm.

After the protests were clamped down by police through lathi charge and tear gas, a series of stone pelting incidents erupted near Mangaluru North (Bunder) police station at 4:30 pm. Police alleged that protesters resorted to burning tyres and other scrap material on the road and converged on Mangaluru North (Bunder) Police Station from three sides.

At this point, police began firing at the protesters to deter them, they claim.

TNM has earlier reported how the bullet hit Jaleel in the eye, doctors at Highland Hospital confirmed. At that time, Jaleel was waiting for his two children Shifani and Sabil, to return home and was not even part of the rally, according to his family and friends.

Abdul Jaleel and Nouseen Yane (previously reported as Nouseen Kudroli) were shot dead in the firing while at least nine others suffered injuries.

Though the police claim that they shot into the crowd for their own safety, multiple videos that have emerged question the police's version. One video shows police shooting at a crowd that is standing quite far. In another video, policemen are heard exhorting each other saying, 'not one person has died'.

A third video shows protesters shouting slogans, trying to go ahead with their rally, when police begin the lathicharge. Many of those who protested have alleged that the stone pelting started only after the lathi charge.

Apart from the victims, police officials in Mangaluru North (Bunder), Mangaluru South (Pandeshwar) and Mangaluru East (Kadri) police stations registered at least seven FIRs in connection with Thursday's violent incidents. 47 others were named in FIRs registered in these stations. This includes Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) General Secretary Sahul S.

Over 1000 unknown persons were also accused in the FIRs. Police say around 1,500 persons were involved in the violent incidents near Mangaluru North( Bunder) Police Station.

With inputs from Story Infinity (Subs and Scribes Media Ventures LLP.)